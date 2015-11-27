By Fathin Ungku
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 27 Adam Lambert may have been a
hit on American Idol but 13,000 Singaporeans have signed an
online petition trying to get him booted off the stage at the
city-state's largest New Year's eve concert because they say his
performances are overly sexual.
The petition, addressed to concert organiser Mediacorp, the
Singapore government and culture minister Grace Fu, says a
performance by the openly gay Lambert is inappropriate and does
not align with Singaporean values.
The concert organiser said it was sticking with Lambert, a
runner-up on American idol who caused controversy during his
2009 American Music Awards performance when he kissed his male
keyboardist and stimulated sexual acts with dancers.
Sex between men is illegal in Singapore.
"We urge the organisers of Countdown 2016 to recognize and
respect the values of the majority of Singapore that has voiced
its desire to preserve our nation's moral fibre," reads the
petition, which was posted anonymously by a group saying it
represented concerned parents. (bit.ly/1lNoM5N)
The petitioners argue that having Lambert at the concert
would bring a sour note to the end of the conservative
city-state's 50th birthday celebrations.
State TV company Mediacorp maintained Lambert would perform,
and said the concert would be suitable for family audiences and
conform with broadcast regulations.
Not all of Singapore wants to exclude the singer. A rival
online petition has so far gathered 93 signatures backing
Lambert's performance. (bit.ly/1MHicq7)
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Rodney Joyce)