By Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE Nov 27 Adam Lambert may have been a
hit on American Idol but rival petitions in Singapore have
gathered thousands of online votes in a lively debate over
whether he is too sexy to be allowed to perform at the
city-state's largest New Year's eve concert.
The petition against Lambert, addressed to concert organiser
Mediacorp and the government, has gathered around 14,000
signatures to back its case that a performance by the openly gay
singer did not align with Singaporean values.
However, two rival petitions backing Lambert had gathered
more than 11,000 votes by Friday arguing that allowing the
performance would show that Singapore shunned discrimination and
The concert organiser said it was sticking with Lambert, a
runner-up on American idol who caused controversy during his
2009 American Music Awards performance when he kissed his male
keyboard player and stimulated sexual acts with dancers.
Sex between men is illegal in Singapore.
"We urge the organisers of Countdown 2016 to recognize and
respect the values of the majority of Singapore that has voiced
its desire to preserve our nation's moral fibre," reads the
protest petition, which was posted anonymously by a group saying
it represented concerned parents. (bit.ly/1lNoM5N)
The petitioners argue that having Lambert at the concert
would bring a sour note to the end of the conservative
city-state's 50th birthday celebrations.
State TV company Mediacorp maintained Lambert would perform,
and said the televised concert would be suitable for family
audiences and conform with broadcast regulations.
