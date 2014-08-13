Aug 12 Film actress Lauren Bacall has died at the age of 89, the estate of the Bogart family said on Tuesday.

"With deep sorrow, yet with great gratitude for her amazing life, we confirm the passing of Lauren Bacall," the estate said on a verified Twitter account.

Bacall was married to Humphrey Bogart from the mid-1940s until his death in 1957. They had two children. (Reporting by Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)