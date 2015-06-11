LONDON, June 11 British actor Christopher Lee, who devoted his long acting career to portraying villains including Dracula in horror classics and later appeared in the blockbuster "Star Wars" and "Lord of the Rings" franchises, has died at the age of 93.

Lee died on Sunday in hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for respiratory problems, British media reports said. Lee's agent in an emailed statement said his family "wishes to make no comment".