WASHINGTON Feb 27 Leonard Nimoy, the actor famous for playing the logical Mr. Spock on the television show "Star Trek," died on Friday at age 83, according to The New York Times.

The paper said the cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nimoy, who also played the character in film versions of the science fiction franchise, said last year that he had been diagnosed with lung disease and was "doing OK." (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)