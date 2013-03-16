LOS ANGELES, March 15 Rapper Lil Wayne was reported to be in critical condition and in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital on Friday after suffering seizures, according to celebrity website TMZ.

TMZ.com, citing unnamed sources, said Lil Wayne, 30, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was in intensive care after suffering multiple seizures earlier this week.

Wayne's representatives did not return calls for comment.

TMZ said the rapper, 30, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and was released on Wednesday, but readmitted a few hours later after his bodyguard found him unconscious on the floor of his room.

Lil Wayne, a native of New Orleans, began rapping at the age of nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by Cash Money record label.

The "Got Money" rapper has released nine studio albums over a two decade career and has become one of the biggest names in rap music. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and David Brunnstrom)