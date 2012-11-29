Nov 29 Actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge early Thursday after she punched another woman in the face, police said.

Lohan and the 28-year-old unidentified woman had some sort of dispute inside the club Avenue in Manhattan around 4 a.m., police said.

Lohan, who has faced a series of legal and financial troubles in recent years, punched the woman in the face multiple times, said New York Police Sergeant John Buthorn, who said the other woman sustained "minor, minor injuries."

Lohan refused medical attention and was arrested on a third-degree misdemeanor assault charge. She will have to return to court at a later date to face the charge, police said.

The arrest came during an already rough week for Lohan, whose latest performance as Hollywood screen legend Elizabeth Taylor in the TV movie "Liz & Dick" was panned by critics. Cable TV channel Lifetime said on Monday that a modest 3.5 million Americans watched the film that premiered last weekend.

