Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES, March 18 Singer and actress Liza Minnelli has returned to rehab for treatment of substance abuse, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over the years and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has done so," Scott Gorenstein said in a statement.
"She is currently making excellent progress at an undisclosed facility," he added, while declining to provide further details.
Best known for her Oscar-winning role as Sally Bowles in the 1972 musical film "Cabaret," the 69-year old Minnelli has performed in recent years on television shows and in musical acts.
The daughter of director Vincente Minnelli and Hollywood legend Judy Garland, Minnelli is one of a handful of stars to have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)