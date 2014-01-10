LONDON Jan 10 Boris Okuliar is set to join the
The Carlyle Group in a newly created role as head of
capital markets for its Global Market Strategies (GMS) business,
the private equity firm announced.
Okuliar will be based in New York and is due to join Carlyle
in February from UBS, where he was head of leveraged capital
markets in London. Prior to UBS, Okuliar worked for Barclays
Capital, where he was EMEA head of high yield capital markets.
At Carlyle, Okuliar will also act as head of capital markets
for Carlyle GMS Finance, Carlyle's middle market lending
platform and private business development company, where he will
primarily focus on sourcing leveraged finance investment
opportunities from banks and financial sponsors across the U.S.
"With his extensive background in syndicated and middle
market leveraged finance in the U.S. and Europe, Boris will play
an important role in helping ensure that Global Market
Strategies, and in particular our GMS Finance business, are
strongly anchored within the banking and sponsor community,
enabling us to continue to invest wisely and create value for
our investors," said Michael Petrick, head of GMS at Carlyle.
The announcement follows news earlier this week that middle
market lending veterans Randy Schwimmer and Hugh Wilder have
left Carlyle GMS Finance, as first reported by Thomson Reuters
LPC. Both were managing directors.
Carlyle's GMS platform was established in 1999. It had $35.4
billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2013 in
various credit, equities and alternative instruments.
