LOS ANGELES, March 25 Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the long-time girlfriend of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, was remembered at a funeral in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a week after she committed suicide in New York, a spokeswoman for Jagger said.

The private and intimate funeral was held at the Hollywood Forever Funeral Home. It was attended by close friends and family, spokeswoman Fran Curtis said in a statement.

"The service with blessings and prayers ... included memories and words of tribute from Mick Jagger, her brother Randy Bambrough, Justinian Kfoury, Ira M. Hammons-Glass and Adam Glassman," Curtis said.

The statement added that Jagger's daughters Karis and Jade and his grandchildren also read Psalms, Shakespeare and poetry at the ceremony.

Singer Bernard Fowler sang the gospel song, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," accompanied by Dave Stewart on the guitar.

Scott was cremated in accordance with her wishes, Curtis said.

Scott, 49, was found dead in her high-rise apartment in Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood on March 17. The medical examiner's office ruled that the former fashion model and stylist had committed suicide by hanging.

Scott and Jagger have been romantically linked since 2001. Last week, the Rolling Stones canceled the Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour following the news of her death. Jagger said he was "still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way" in a post on his website following her death.

The Utah-born Scott, a celebrated stylist and designer known for her sleek, sexy creations worn by stars including Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams, has been mourned by the fashion world. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Ken Wills)