SYDNEY, March 18 The Rolling Stones have cancelled their planned concert in the Australian city of Perth after the death of the fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the longtime girlfriend of frontman Mick Jagger, the band's promoters said on Tuesday.

The band had been due to kick off the six concert Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour on Wednesday but Frontier Touring said the concert would not be going ahead following the apparent suicide of Scott at her Manhattan apartment on Monday.

"No further information is available at this time, ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until a further update is available," Frontier Touring said on its Facebook page.

Jagger and bandmates Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts landed in Perth on Monday in their private jet, emblazoned with the famous tongue and lips logo. A spokeswoman for the Perth Airport said the aircraft remained on the tarmac. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Urquhart)