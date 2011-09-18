By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND, Sept 17 Prosecutors will not file
assault charges against "Lost" actor Matthew Fox after he was
accused of punching a female bus driver, a Cleveland city
official said on Saturday.
Fox was detained and handcuffed by Cleveland police about
three weeks ago after witnesses told police he punched Heather
Bormann, the driver of a private party bus, multiple times in
the chest, stomach and groin.
Bormann, 29, brought an initial complaint against Fox on
Aug. 30, two days after the incident.
Asked about the decision, her attorney, J. Norman Stark,
said Bormann was not told directly by prosecutors that charges
will not be pursued and instead found out from media reports.
"This was an unprovoked attack on a woman, with no
provocation, by a man," Stark told Reuters. "According to Ohio
law, that is assault."
Fox, who starred on the ABC hit show "Lost" from 2004 to
2010, was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.
Stark said he has pictures of injuries Bormann sustained
and believes that Fox is receiving "preferential treatment
because he is who he is -- an actor."
Bormann, a single mother of three, filed a civil suit
against Fox on Tuesday asking compensation for "aggravated
felonious assault and battery and the infliction of intentional
emotional distress." She is asking for compensation in access
of $25,000.
"I hope this matter will be settled .... and she would like
an apology," Stark said. "If he had just sent a dozen roses or
something like that, this would have been all over."
