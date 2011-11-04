* Jackson tops list of high-earning deceased celebrities
* Family consumers could be key for singer's estate
* Jury deliberating on guilt or innocence of doctor
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 A manslaughter conviction
against Michael Jackson's doctor would boost the late pop
star's image and open opportunities for his estate in many
markets, including family-oriented products, industry experts
said.
A Los Angeles jury begins deliberations on Friday in the
six-week trial of Dr. Conrad Murray, who is charged with
involuntary manslaughter over the singer's 2009 death from the
anesthetic propofol and sedatives.
Jackson is already the top-earning deceased celebrity, with
sales of $170 million over the past year, according to a list
released last month by financial website Forbes.com.
The "Thriller" singer's global appeal has risen since his
death, but some experts said Jackson's image was tarnished by
his final days taking intravenous drugs to sleep. Those images
may be erased if a jury convicts Murray, and Jackson is seen as
the victim of his negligent care.
"In order to sell Jackson for the next generation of
consumers and for parents to feel confident with Jackson, this
stigma needs to be lifted, and that's what a Murray conviction
needs to do," said Jo Piazza, author of the forthcoming book,
"Celebrity, Inc," which looks at stars and brand image.
Otherwise, Jackson "will always be known as someone who
died of a drug overdose," Piazza said.
Children were some of the most ardent consumers of Jackson
music and merchandise dating back to his stratospheric rise up
the pop charts in the 1970s and '80s. But his appeal was
damaged by child abuse allegations as an adult and his 2005
trial and acquittal on molestation charges.
It was after the trial that his finances hit rock bottom,
as he amassed over $400 million in debt.
Court records show the Jackson estate, run by Los Angeles
attorney John Branca and music executive John McClain, has fast
paid down the debt as it made $310 million in revenue through
2010. But to keep growing, it needs to reach new markets.
JEWEL IN CROWN
In addition to sales of his own music, Jackson's estate is
powered by a stake in the Sony/ATV music publishing catalogue,
which is estimated to generate over $50 million a year. But his
name and likeness are licensed in many different ways.
The latest centerpiece in the late King of Pop's crown is
"Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour" theatrical
production from Cirque du Soleil, which launched last month.
That show is generating average ticket sales of $1 million a
night, according to tracking firm Pollstar.
With the estate's blessing, Cirque is collaborating with
Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on a permanent show in 2013.
Some Jackson watchers see the possibility of building a
theme park inspired by the singer's famed Neverland Ranch in
central California, which itself was a private amusement park.
Jermaine Jackson wrote in "You Are Not Alone Michael" that
he and his brother sketched out in 2007 the possibility of
creating an attraction in the Middle East called "Crystal City"
that would incorporate elements of Neverland.
"I think there could be a theme park, where you infuse the
historical elements and memorabilia from his storied career,"
said Marvet Britto of the Britto Agency brand strategy firm.
If the Jackson estate can lock in the family market, annual
revenues from that segment alone could bring the estate $50
million to $100 million, which would keep Jackson at the top of
the list of late celebrities, Piazza said.
Cooper Lawrence, author of "The Cult of Celebrity," said
the trial had helped the singer's sales potential because it
brought him back to the top of the headlines, and that
innumerable products would come from the estate.
"I think we haven't even scratched the surface of Michael
Jackson," she said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Bob Tourtellotte
and Peter Cooney)