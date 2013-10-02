LOS ANGELES Oct 2 A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found unanimously that concert promoter AEG Live was not liable in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by family members of pop star Michael Jackson.

The verdict, which found that the doctor the company hired for the singer was not unfit for his job, caps a five-month trial that opened a window into the late entertainer's private life and final days. (Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)