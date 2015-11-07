WASHINGTON Nov 6 Former Russian press minister
Mikhail Lesin, who once headed state-controlled media giant
Gazprom-Media, died of a heart attack in Washington, local and
Russian media reported on Friday.
ABC quoted a Russian and a U.S. official as saying Lesin was
found dead inside a hotel room in Washington's Dupont Circle
area on Thursday.
Russia Today (RT) quoted family members as saying Lesin died
of a heart attack on Wednesday.
RT quoted TASS as saying police had found no signs of foul
play but that a formal investigation into his death had been
launched.
A representative for Washington police was not immediately
available to comment.
ABC said Lesin, who was Russia's Minister of Press from 1999
to 2004, has been accused of censoring Russia's independent
media. He became head of Gazprom-Media Holding in 2013 but
resigned the following year.
