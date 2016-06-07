LONDON, June 7 British model Kate Moss makes her latest Vogue magazine cover this month -- this time with her 13-year old daughter Lila Grace.

The black and white photograph for Vogue Italia's June issue shows Lila Grace resting her head against her mother, one of the world's most famous models. Additional black and white pictures of the two, taken by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, are captioned "It's all about Family".

Vogue Italia said its latest issue was dedicated to family and influenced by the way photographs are used on social media; other famous subjects featured in the magazine include model Yasmin Le Bon with her daughter Amber . (Reporting By Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)