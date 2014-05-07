OTTAWA May 7 Canadian author and
environmentalist Farley Mowat, a fervent and sometimes
controversial writer who sold some 17 million books, has died,
Canadian media reported on Wednesday. He was 92.
Mowat's work introduced millions of readers to the Canadian
north, a vast, sparsely populated region few writers had
previously explored in depth. He also campaigned for the need to
protect wildlife and strongly opposed over-development by
humans.
"I feel sorry for us because not only are we a bad animal,
but we're most inevitably a doomed animal. Every species dies
out. But our doom is here and now," he told an interviewer in
1998.
"He was obviously a passionate Canadian who shaped a lot of
my generation growing up with his books, and he will be sorely
missed," said Justin Trudeau, the 42-year-old leader of Canada's
opposition Liberal Party. Trudeau's father, former prime
minister Pierre Trudeau, was a friend of Mowat.
Mowat, who served as an officer in Italy in World War Two,
came to prominence in 1952 with his first book, "People of the
Deer." It described the travails of an Inuit tribe battling
starvation and government indifference in Canada's Arctic.
The book sparked interest in the north, and Mowat built on
his fame with "Never Cry Wolf" in 1963, in which he tried to
dispel the image of the wolf as a killing machine responsible
for the decline in the caribou population.
But his portrayal of wolves as relatively gentle animals
that would rather hunt mice or hares than caribou was denounced
by some experts as nonsense, and debates about the accuracy of
his work continued for decades. In 1996, Canada's Saturday Night
magazine put Mowat on its cover with a long nose, implying he
was a liar.
"I took some pride in having it known that I never let facts
get in the way of a good story. I was writing subjective
non-fiction all along," Mowat told an interviewer in 2012.
Mowat wrote more than 40 books. He is survived by his second
wife and two adult children.
