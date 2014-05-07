(Releads with confirmation, adds Harper comment)
OTTAWA May 7 Canadian author and
environmentalist Farley Mowat, a fervent and sometimes
controversial writer who sold some 17 million books, has died,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday. He was 92.
Mowat's work introduced millions of readers to the Canadian
north, a vast, sparsely populated region few writers had
explored in depth. He also campaigned for the need to protect
wildlife and strongly opposed over-development by humans.
"I feel sorry for us because not only are we a bad animal,
but we're most inevitably a doomed animal. Every species dies
out. But our doom is here and now," he told an interviewer in
1998.
Harper said in a statement that Mowat would "be remembered
as a passionate Canadian. His legacy will live on in the
treasure of Canadian literature he leaves behind, which will
remain a joy to both new and old fans around the world".
Mowat, who served as an officer in Italy in World War Two,
came to prominence in 1952 with his first book, "People of the
Deer," which described the travails of an Inuit tribe battling
starvation and government indifference in Canada's Arctic.
The book sparked interest in the north, and Mowat built on
his fame with "Never Cry Wolf" in 1963, in which he tried to
dispel the image of the wolf as a killing machine responsible
for the decline in the caribou population.
But some experts denounced as nonsense his portrayal of
wolves as relatively gentle animals that would rather hunt mice
or hares than caribou and debates about the accuracy of his work
continued for decades. In 1996, Canada's Saturday Night magazine
put Mowat on its cover with a long nose, implying he was a liar.
"I took some pride in having it known that I never let facts
get in the way of a good story. I was writing subjective
non-fiction all along," Mowat told an interviewer in 2012.
Mowat wrote more than 40 books and was awarded the
prestigious Order of Canada decoration in 1981. He is survived
by his second wife and two adult children.
He was also a friend of former Liberal prime minister Pierre
Trudeau, himself a great nature lover.
"He was obviously a passionate Canadian who shaped a lot of
my generation growing up with his books, and he will be sorely
missed," said Trudeau's son Justin, 42, who heads Canada's
opposition Liberal Party.
