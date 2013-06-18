* Charles Saatchi cautioned for assaulting wife Nigella
Lawson
* TV chef moves out of family home
* Domestic violence campaigners raise concerns
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, June 18 Art collector Charles Saatchi
has been cautioned by police for assaulting his wife, the
celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, after being photographed
grabbing her by the throat in an incident that has fueled a
debate in Britain about domestic violence.
Photographs of Saatchi, 70, a former advertising tycoon,
grasping a tearful Lawson around the neck while the couple were
having dinner outside a London restaurant about a week ago were
published in a tabloid newspaper on Sunday.
On Monday he downplayed the images, saying it was just a
"playful tiff" and he was holding her neck to make his point,
sparking fury from women's rights group. He said the couple made
up although Lawson had moved out while "the dust settled".
A spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday
that they were aware of the photographs that appeared in the
Sunday People on June 16 and had carried out an investigation.
"Yesterday afternoon, Monday June 17, a 70-year-old man
voluntarily attended a central London police station and
accepted a caution for assault," the spokesman said. "That would
normally be the end of the matter."
Under English law, a caution can be given to an adult who
admits a minor offence and this is not a criminal conviction but
can be used as evidence of bad character in court for another
crime. The suspect can be arrested or charged if they do not
agree to be cautioned.
Lawson, 53, dubbed the domestic goddess after the title of
one of her cook books and known for her flirtatious kitchen
manner, has made no public comment on the incident that happened
outside a seafood restaurant in upmarket Mayfair on June 9.
Her publicist said she would not be commenting on Tuesday.
"TREATED TOO LENIENTLY"
Lawson, daughter of former Chancellor of the Exchequer
(finance minister) Nigel Lawson, married Saatchi in 2003 after
her first husband, journalist John Diamond, died of throat
cancer. She has two teenage children, Cosima and Bruno, from her
first marriage.
Saatchi's comments on Monday downplaying the incident
unleashed a storm of comments on Twitter and in the print media,
describing his defence of his behaviour as "bizarre" while
others criticised the lack of action taken against him.
Saatchi told London's Evening Standard, for which he writes
a column, that he recognised the impact of the pictures but said
they conveyed the wrong impression.
"There was no grip. It was a playful tiff. The pictures are
horrific but give a far more drastic and violent impression of
what took place," said Saatchi, who ran the world's largest
advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi with his brother in the
1980s.
"Nigella's tears were because we both hate arguing, not
because she had been hurt."
Saatchi, who opened the Saatchi Gallery in London in 1985,
said he had made up with Lawson, his third wife, by the time
they had reached home but acknowledged she had moved out, saying
that was due to the paparazzi outside their house.
Polly Neate of the charity Women's Aid said perpetrators of
domestic violence would often try to excuse or minimise their
behaviour and the caution given to Saatchi showed that these
cases were often not dealt with severely enough.
"Often, women living with abuse at home do not speak out
because they are worried they won't be believed or feel ashamed
that their partner has been violent towards them," Neate said in
a statement.
"We must take every case of domestic violence seriously, and
ensure that the abusers receive appropriate sentences."
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Gareth
Jones)