LONDON May 26 Acting legend Omar Sharif, best known for his title role as Doctor Zhivago in the Oscar-winning film, is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, his agent said on Tuesday.

The 83-year-old Sharif, whose films also include "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Funny Girl" opposite Barbra Streisand, is being cared for by his son.

"Omar is suffering from Alzheimer's. I don't know much else," said Steven Kenis, the actor's agent. "He's living in Egypt these days and he is being looked after by his son Tarek and others."

Kenis said he had not spoken to Sharif recently but is in contact with his son.

Sharif, who was born in Alexandria, Egypt, won international fame and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the 1962 film "Lawrence of Arabia" with Peter O'Toole.

The handsome, mustachioed star also was among the world's most renowned bridge players and wrote several books about the card game before giving it up.

In 2004 he won the best actor Cesar, the French equivalent of the Oscar, for his role in the French film "Monsieur Ibrahim et Les Fleurs du Coran." (Reporting for Reuters television by Edward Baran; Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Paul Simao)