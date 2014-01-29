By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Jan 28 Fifty came with a televised
bash, celebrity friends and a black-tie dinner, but Oprah
Winfrey will have a low-key 60th birthday at home in California
on Wednesday.
The billionaire media entrepreneur will have a "quiet
dinner" in the seaside town of Montecito, 90 miles (145 km)
northwest of Los Angeles, says a source familiar with her plans.
Winfrey had previously said she would have "the biggest
blowout party I can dream of," but scaled back the affair after
the guest list grew too large, the source said.
Instead, last week she and her friends in West Hollywood
attended a birthday SoulCycle spin class, an indoor stationary
cycling exercise with motivational coaching. Winfrey posted a
video online after the class with a group of people wearing navy
blue T-shirts with "Happy Birthday Oprah" on the front.
A self-made woman, she rose from poverty as an African
American born to a teenage mother in rural Mississippi to become
one of the world's most powerful celebrities, with an estimated
net worth of $2.9 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
She runs her own cable TV channel, the Oprah Winfrey
Network, in partnership with Discovery Communications Inc.
Winfrey's popular daytime talk show ended in 2011, and her
trademark interviews were a must for public figures looking to
remake their images.
She told CBS television's "This Morning" program last
October: "The 6-0 number, I've always said to people to own it.
Even I, who has said to women all these years, own it, own it,
own it, took a pause for that."
Her 50th birthday party in 2004 on her "Oprah Winfrey Show"
featured actor John Travolta, comedian Jay Leno and singers Tina
Turner and Stevie Wonder, who all surprised her on set. She
followed up with a high-profile luncheon and black-tie dinner.