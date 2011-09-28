ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 28 The publisher of an unflattering biography of Sarah Palin said it stands by the author despite threats of a lawsuit from the former governor of Alaska.

The book, "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin," by veteran political writer Joe McGinniss was published last week as speculation mounted about whether the 2008 vice presidential candidate will launch a late bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

"We are confident that the reporting in 'The Rogue' is solid, reliable, and well-substantiated. We stand by our publication and our author," said Stuart Applebaum, spokesman for Crown Publishers.

In a letter from her lawyer, Palin, 48, put McGinniss and Crown Publishing on notice that they face possible legal action for defaming Palin.

Among the more sensational allegations contained in the book is an account of a one-night stand Palin is purported to have had as a 23-year-old sports reporter with a future professional basketball player.

It also contains passages by acquaintances describing Palin as a neglectful mother and accounts of cocaine use by both Palin and her husband.

But most of the book is devoted to Palin's actions as mayor of Wasilla and governor of Alaska, up to her abrupt resignation from that post in July 2009.

It portrays Palin as fascinated with celebrity and self-advancement but disinterested in governing.

The letter from Palin's lawyer advises the author and Crown to refrain from destroying any e-mail correspondence that might serve as evidence in such a lawsuit.

"This book contains a series of lies and rumors presented as fact and combined with 'anonymous' sources," said the letter, sent by Palin attorney John Tiemessen.

Crown is owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann AG. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve Gorman)