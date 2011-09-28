ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 28 The publisher of an
unflattering biography of Sarah Palin said it stands by the
author despite threats of a lawsuit from the former governor of
Alaska.
The book, "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin,"
by veteran political writer Joe McGinniss was published last
week as speculation mounted about whether the 2008 vice
presidential candidate will launch a late bid for the 2012
Republican presidential nomination.
"We are confident that the reporting in 'The Rogue' is
solid, reliable, and well-substantiated. We stand by our
publication and our author," said Stuart Applebaum, spokesman
for Crown Publishers.
In a letter from her lawyer, Palin, 48, put McGinniss and
Crown Publishing on notice that they face possible legal action
for defaming Palin.
Among the more sensational allegations contained in the
book is an account of a one-night stand Palin is purported to
have had as a 23-year-old sports reporter with a future
professional basketball player.
It also contains passages by acquaintances describing Palin
as a neglectful mother and accounts of cocaine use by both
Palin and her husband.
But most of the book is devoted to Palin's actions as mayor
of Wasilla and governor of Alaska, up to her abrupt resignation
from that post in July 2009.
It portrays Palin as fascinated with celebrity and
self-advancement but disinterested in governing.
The letter from Palin's lawyer advises the author and Crown
to refrain from destroying any e-mail correspondence that might
serve as evidence in such a lawsuit.
"This book contains a series of lies and rumors presented
as fact and combined with 'anonymous' sources," said the
letter, sent by Palin attorney John Tiemessen.
Crown is owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann
AG.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve
Gorman)