LOS ANGELES, June 28 An upcoming book of recipes
by disgraced celebrity chef Paula Deen that shot to the top of
online bookseller Amazon's best-sellers list has been canceled,
the publisher said on Friday, adding to the fallout from Deen's
use of a racial slur.
"After careful consideration, Ballantine Books has made the
difficult decision to cancel the publication, 'Paula Deen's New
Testament: 250 Favorite Recipes, All Lightened Up,'" the
publisher said in a statement.
Ballantine declined to elaborate on its decision to scrap
the book by Deen, considered the queen of Southern cooking.
Orders of the book, which was scheduled for an October
release, will not be fulfilled, the imprint of Bertelsmann SE's
Random House said, adding that the cookbook of lighter
Southern cuisine had not gone to press.
Deen, 66, who had a multimillion-dollar enterprise built on
books, restaurants, television shows and housewares, has lost
about a dozen business deals after a deposition surfaced last
week in which the TV chef admitted to using the "N-word."
The controversy pushed pre-order sales of her forthcoming
cookbook to the top of Amazon's best-sellers list and copies of
2011's "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible," which was
published by CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc, is No. 2
on the list.
"Paula Deen's New Testament" was going to be the first book
in a two-book deal with Ballantine.
Pharmacy chain Walgreens, department store JC Penney
and Sears Holdings Corp, which owns department
store Sears and discount retailer Kmart, all said on Friday they
planned to discontinue Deen's product lines.
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc's cable TV channel
the Food Network, which aired Deen's cooking shows, was the
first to drop Deen last week.
A number of companies have severed ties with the chef,
including Caesars Entertainment Corp, which operated
Deen-branded restaurants; retailers Target Corp and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc ; and Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk
A/S, which used Deen as a pitchwoman.