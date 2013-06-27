By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, June 27
LOS ANGELES, June 27 U.S. celebrity chef Paula
Deen saw more lucrative deals evaporate on Thursday despite her
renewed apologies for using a racial slur, as retailer Target
Corp and drug company Novo Nordisk A/S joined the list of
sponsors distancing themselves from the doyenne of Southern
cooking.
But in a sign that Deen could make a comeback, her upcoming
cookbook "Paula Deen's New Testament," which features "lightened
up" recipes, shot to the top of the Amazon books best-sellers
list this week on pre-orders for the Oct. 15 release. And her
"Southern Cooking Bible" is No. 2 on the list.
Experts say not all may be lost for Deen despite the exodus
of sponsors and they point to the comeback of another domestic
maven, Martha Stewart, who was able to rebuild her career and
image after serving jail time for insider trading.
Deen, 66, has been in damage control mode after a deposition
surfaced last week in which she admitted to using the "N-word."
She released online apology videos and made a tearful appearance
on NBC's "Today" on Wednesday.
For Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys
Inc, a consumer and brand loyalty consulting firm, Deen's
apology was "too little, too late."
"She came across as very defensive and when you are talking
about contrition, the two words don't really go together,"
Passikoff said.
"While she had reasonable brand values that worked for her
sponsors, she's not the only one available and these days
sponsors don't need to take a chance on folks that self
destruct," he added.
Forbes estimated Deen's earnings at $17 million in 2011,
placing her fourth on its list of highest-earning chefs last
year as her privately held company, Paula Deen Enterprises,
expanded.
The contract with Novo Nordisk, a Danish
pharmaceutical company, came in 2012 after she revealed that she
had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. As spokeswoman for the
maker of diabetes care and equipment she would earn an estimated
$6 million over three years, according to Forbes.
The company said in a statement that it had "mutually
agreed" with Deen to suspend her partnership with the company
"while she takes time to focus her attention where it is
needed."
FANS RALLY IN SUPPORT
Deen's merchandising deals, which include cookware, homeware
and books, have an estimated value of about $7 million,
according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst for market
researcher The NPD Group.
Cohen also estimated Deen's food and restaurant branding
deals added another $6 million to $7 million to her empire.
Retail giants Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target
and Home Depot Inc all cut ties with Deen within 24 hours
of her "Today Show" appearance.
"We have made a decision to phase out the Paula Deen
merchandise in our stores as well as on Target.com," Target
spokeswoman Molly Snyder said in a statement. "Once the
merchandise is sold out, we will not be replenishing inventory."
Since last Friday, Deen has also been dropped by pork
producer Smithfield Foods Inc and Food Network, owned by
Scripps Network Interactive Inc, home of Deen's cooking
shows.
Home-shopping network QVC, owned by Liberty Media Corp
, has taken a wait-and-see approach with Deen, saying it
was putting a "pause" on her involvement with the network.
Sears Holdings Corp, which stocks Deen's products,
said on Thursday it was still deciding the future of the
partnership.
"Now she's going to be given an opportunity down the road
... to rebuild and retool," NPD Group's Cohen said. "She may
never get (her brand) back to the same level, but there's enough
people who will sympathize with her."
QVC said in its statement that "People deserve second
chances."
Some companies that have partnered with Deen have stood
behind her, including Landies Candies and Sandridge Food Corp,
which said it is "proud to provide unwavering support for Paula
Deen."
Deen's comeback may come down to her loyal fans, many of
whom have come out in force on social media to voice their
support, some threatening in Facebook and Twitter posts to
boycott the companies dropping the chef.
"The consumers have a very short memory ... in a few years
from now, no one is going to remember what Paula Deen did,"
Cohen said. "American consumers are very forgiving and very
forgetful."