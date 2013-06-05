NEW YORK, June 5 Pippa Middleton, the younger
sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has
signed on as a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, the magazine
said on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old self-described former tomboy writes about
the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the glossy magazine's July
issue, which hits newsstands this week.
She offers advice for Wimbledon watchers, tips on which
players are "easy on the eyes," highlights of her own
tennis-going experience and an interview with tennis great Roger
Federer.
"She's a keen observer of classic British pastimes," editor
Graydon Carter said in a statement said. "She is also an avid
sportswoman and we look forward to her take on traditional
English pursuits, beginning with Wimbledon."
In February Middleton started penning a column for the
upmarket British supermarket chain Waitrose's monthly magazine,
Waitrose Kitchen.
Last year she released a book, "Celebrate: A Year of British
Festivities for Families and Friends," which was a guide to
entertaining through the year and built on experience gained
working for her family's party-planning business.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Mohammad Zargham)