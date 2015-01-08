Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VATICAN CITY Jan 8 Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie met Pope Francis on Thursday after a screening at the Vatican of her film "Unbroken", the Vatican said.
The pope was not present at the screening but Jolie, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and two of her children met him briefly afterwards, a spokesman said. Her husband Brad Pitt was not present.
Jolie, 39, directed the film about American Olympian and World War Two hero Louis Zamperini, whose plane was shot down over the Pacific during World War Two.
It tells the story of his survival in a raft for nearly two months and his later ordeal as an inmate in prisoner of war camps. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)