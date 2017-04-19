April 19 A set of previously unreleased tracks
by Prince are going on sale to mark the one-year anniversary of
the musician's death.
One, "Deliverance," was put on iTunes and Apple Music on
Tuesday. Five other tracks will be released on Friday and a disc
version will be released on June 2.
The overall EP, entitled "Deliverance", features six songs
recorded by Prince between 2006 and 2008 with fellow musician
Ian Boxill, who spent the last year completing the compositions,
arrangements and production, independent record company RMA,
which is releasing the music, said in a statement.
"I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will
bring comfort to many,” Boxill said in the statement.
The songs were written and recorded when Prince was an
independent artist, protesting what he saw as an unjust music
industry, the statement said.
Prince died on April 21, 2016, at age 57 at his Paisley
Park, Minnesota estate. The official cause of death was given as
an accidental, self-administered overdose of the painkiller
fentanyl.
Prince notably blended elements of jazz, funk, R&B, disco and
rock in a prolific output of more than 30 albums that have sold
over 36 million copies in the United States alone since 1978.
He was also known as fiercely determined to maintain
creative control over his music, famously changing his name to
an unpronounceable symbol for several years during a bitter
contract battle with Warner Bros.
The value of his musical legacy, including an extensive
cache of unreleased recordings said to be locked in a vault, has
been estimated by some to exceed a $500 million, when factoring
in future royalties, retail sales and commercial rights.
