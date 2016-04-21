By Amy Tennery
| April 21
April 21 Social media users around the world
mourned the death of U.S. pop music star Prince on Thursday.
Actors, musicians and celebrities quickly jumped on social
media, expressing shock and sadness.
Actor-singer Will Smith said in a Facebook post that he was
"stunned and heartbroken," and had just spoken to Prince the
night before his death.
"Today, Jada & I mourn with all of you the loss of a
beautiful poet, a true inspiration, and one of the most
magnificent artists to ever grace this earth," he said.
"Prince" became the top-trending term on Twitter in the
United States shortly after his death was reported. As of
Thursday afternoon, his name had been tweeted more than 2.8
million times.
Veteran R&B artist Lionel Richie said on Twitter, "I can't
believe it, I'm in total shock. So many wonderful memories, I
will miss him."
Prince first found fame in the late 1970s, and over the next
three decades became known as one of the most inventive and
eccentric forces in American pop music.
"Numb. Stunned. This can't be real," added pop star Justin
Timberlake (@jtimberlake).
"This is what it sounds like when doves cry.. Prince R.I.P.
Condolences to his family & 2 us all," tweeted Whoopi Goldberg
actress and television personality (@WhoopiGoldberg).
"Prince the doves really are crying now. Listening to your
music. Remembering you. #RIPPrince," tweeted Oprah Winfrey
(@Oprah).
Rapper Lupe Fiasco, who is scheduled to perform in
Minneapolis Thursday night, encouraged concert-goers to wear
purple in honor of the artist's iconic song "Purple Rain."
"We gone put on for Prince tonight!" tweeted Fiasco
(@LupeFiasco).
Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was a beloved icon in his
home state of Minnesota. Following the news of his death, the
Minnesota Vikings National Football League team tweeted "We've
lost a legend way too soon."
Prince recorded a song about the Minnesota Vikings, "Purple
and Gold," in 2010.
Minnesota politicians also leapt on social media to mourn
the state's beloved native.
Senator Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) from Minnesota
tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear Prince has died. Hope he's found
his world of never ending happiness/You can always see the sun,
day or night. #RIP."
Minnesota Congressman Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) tweeted
about the impact the artist had on his home state.
"Prince was the first concert I ever went to," Paulsen
tweeted from his verified Twitter account. "As talented as they
come and a Minnesota treasure. He'll be missed."
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Gina
Cherelus in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)