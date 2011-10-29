CHICAGO Oct 28 Chicago businessman Robert
Pritzker, a patriarch of one of the world's richest families
and co-founder of an industrial conglomerate that was purchased
by Warren Buffett, has died, his assistant said on Friday.
He was 85.
The cause of death was Parkinson's disease, Pritzker's
assistant, Becky Spooner, said.
Together with his brother Jay, who founded the Hyatt hotel
chain, Pritzker founded the Marmon Group, an industrial
conglomerate that made everything from bolts and screws to
water treatment products and railroad cars.
The company was purchased by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
in 2008.
The 11 members of the Pritzker family on the 2011 Forbes
400 list of the richest Americans -- which did not include
Robert -- had a combined worth of $17.1 billion, according to
the magazine.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Additional reporting by Eric
Johnson; Editing by Greg McCune)