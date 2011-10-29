CHICAGO Oct 28 Chicago businessman Robert Pritzker, a patriarch of one of the world's richest families and co-founder of an industrial conglomerate that was purchased by Warren Buffett, has died, his assistant said on Friday.

He was 85.

The cause of death was Parkinson's disease, Pritzker's assistant, Becky Spooner, said.

Together with his brother Jay, who founded the Hyatt hotel chain, Pritzker founded the Marmon Group, an industrial conglomerate that made everything from bolts and screws to water treatment products and railroad cars.

The company was purchased by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2008.

The 11 members of the Pritzker family on the 2011 Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans -- which did not include Robert -- had a combined worth of $17.1 billion, according to the magazine. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Additional reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by Greg McCune)