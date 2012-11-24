* "Gangnam Style" tops 809 million views
* YouTube says rise of Psy's video is unprecedented
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Nov 24 South Korean rap star Psy's
music video "Gangnam Style" on Saturday became the most watched
item ever posted to YouTube with more than 800 million views,
edging past Canadian teen star Justin Bieber's 2-year-old video
for his song "Baby."
The milestone was the latest pop culture victory for Psy,
34, a portly rap singer known for his slicked-back hair and
comic dance style who has become one of the most unlikely global
stars of 2012.
Psy succeeded with a video that generated countless parodies
and became a media sensation. He gained more fame outside his
native country than the more polished singers in South Korea's
so-called K-Pop style who have sought to win international
audiences.
YouTube, in a post on its Trends blog, said "Gangnam Style"
on Saturday surpassed the site's previous record holder,
Bieber's 2010 music video "Baby," and by mid-day "Gangnam Style"
had reached 805 million views, compared to 803 million for
"Baby." Within a few hours, "Gangnam Style" had gone up to more
than 809 million views.
"Gangnam Style" was first posted to YouTube in July, and by
the following month it began to show huge popularity on YouTube
with audiences outside of South Korea.
"It's been a massive hit at a global level unlike anything
we've ever seen before," said the YouTube blog.
The blog also said the "velocity" of the video's popularity
has been unprecedented for YouTube.
In his "Gangnam Style" video the outlandishly dressed,
sunglass-wearing Psy raps in Korean and dances in the style of
an upper-crust person riding an invisible horse.
The song is named after the affluent Gangnam District of
Seoul and it mocks the rampant consumerism of that suburb. Psy,
whose real name is Park Jai-sang, is no stranger to wealth as
his father is chairman of a South Korean semiconductor company.
His parents sent him to business school in the United States
but he confesses that he bought musical instruments with his
tuition money. He later graduated from Berklee College of Music
in Boston and won fame in South Korea with his 2001 debut album.
The viral success of "Gangnam Style" on YouTube also has
translated into strong record sales. In late September, the song
jumped to the top of the British pop charts and it also has sold
well in other countries.
Popular parodies of the "Gangnam Style" video included one
featuring the University of Oregon's duck mascot, and another
done in the "Star Trek" language Klingon.
The official YouTube view count for Gangnam Style represents
only the figure for the original video posted to the site, but
copycat versions, parodies and videos by people commenting on
the song have been posted to the site and elsewhere on the Web.
Counting all those different versions, "Gangnam Style" and
its related videos have more than 2.2 billion views across the
Internet, said Matt Fiorentino, spokesman for the online video
tracking firm Visible Measures.
"Without the dance, I don't think it would have been as big
as it is," Fiorentino said. "And the other thing is, Psy has a
unique sense of humor which comes through in the video. He
doesn't take himself too seriously."