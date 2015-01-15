LONDON Jan 15 The British crime writer Ruth
Rendell, best known as the creator of Detective Chief Inspector
Wexford, is critically ill in hospital after suffering a serious
stroke, her publisher said on Thursday.
Rendell, 84, the author of more than 60 best-selling novels,
fell ill last week, Hutchinson-Penguin Random House said in a
statement.
"She is in hospital under expert care in a critical but
stable condition," the statement said. "Her son, Simon Rendell,
is with her and thanks everyone for their concern. The family
request privacy while the doctors assess the best course of
treatment."
Rendell's first novel, "From Doon With Death", was published
in 1964 and she has since written several award-winning books,
including "A Demon in My View" in 1976 and "Live Flesh" 10 years
later. Last year, she published "The Girl Next Door".
Rendell's works, some written under the pen name Barbara
Vine, have been published in some 30 countries and many have
been adapted for television and film.
In 1997, she took the title Baroness Rendell of Babergh
after being named to the upper house of parliament, the House of
Lords, for the opposition Labour Party.
"I still, after all these years, love writing, and I don't
say I write well, but I write as well as I can," Rendell told
Reuters in an interview in 2009.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kevin Liffey)