Dec 28 Debbie Reynolds, the leading lady of Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s including "Singin' in the Rain," was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, the day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died, TMZ and E! News reported.

Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher's home in Beverly Hills, California, discussing funeral arrangements for Fisher, who died on Tuesday, TMZ reported. Someone in the house called 911 shortly after 1 pm local time.

E! News said Reynolds was transported in fair to serious condition. TMZ reported that she had a possible stroke.

Representatives for Reynolds did not returns calls for comment.

One of the most enduring and endearing Hollywood stars of her time, Reynolds received a best actress Academy Award nomination for the 1964 musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later battled through drug addiction before going on to tell her story as a best-selling author, died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack last Friday.

After Fisher's death, Reynolds said on Facebook, "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop." (Reporting and writing by Will Dunham; Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Bill Trott, Toni Reinhold)