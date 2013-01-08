Jan 8 Pulitzer-Prize winning correspondent and
author Richard Ben Cramer, best known for his chronicle of the
1988 U.S. presidential election, died on Monday in Baltimore.
The cause of death was lung cancer, according to the
Philadelphia Inquirer, where Cramer worked for seven years. He
was 62.
Cramer won the 1979 Pulitzer Prize in international
reporting for his coverage of Middle Eastern affairs for the
Philadelphia Inquirer. Esquire named his 1986 profile of Boston
Red Sox slugger Ted Williams one of the seven greatest stories
published in the magazine's history.
"What It Takes: The Way to the White House," Cramer's
1,000-page account of the 1988 presidential campaign, painted a
rich portrait of American political luminaries such as former
U.S. President George H. W. Bush, former Democratic presidential
nominee Michael Dukakis, former Republican presidential nominee
Bob Dole and current U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
Though it received tepid reviews at the time of its 1992
publication, it was ultimately hailed as one of the best books
of political journalism. New York University's Arthur L. Carter
Journalism Institute named "What It Takes" one of the top 100
works of U.S. journalism in the 20th century.
Cramer's prolific writing career included stints at the
Inquirer and Baltimore Sun newspapers, contributions to
magazines like Esquire and Sports Illustrated, and multiple
books on topics as diverse as the Israel-Palestine conflict and
the life of New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio.
A native of Rochester, New York, Cramer earned degrees from
Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and Columbia University's
Graduate School of Journalism. At the time of his death, he was
living in Chestertown, Maryland in an old white farmhouse that
he picked out with the help of Biden, Politico reported in 2010.
Cramer had been working on a book about New York Yankee
third baseman Alex Rodriguez, tentatively titled "The Importance
of Being Alex: A Life with the Yankees," before taking a hiatus
in 2012, the New York Daily News reported in June.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Paul Thomasch and
Andrew Hay)