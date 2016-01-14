LONDON Jan 14 Veteran British actor Alan Rickman, who played the role of Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films among many others, has died aged 69, his agent said on Thursday.

Rickman was well known for his film portrayals of villainous characters including the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and was also a leading stage actor. British media said he had been suffering from cancer.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)