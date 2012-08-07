(Adds background)
Aug 6 Australian writer and art critic Robert
Hughes, whose works include "The Fatal Shore" and "The Shock of
the New," died on Monday in New York, his publishers said.
Hughes, 74, died after a long illness, publishers Alfred A.
Knopf said in a statement.
"We are very sad to report that the renowned critic and art
historian Robert Hughes died today in New York after a long
illness," the publishing house said.
Hughes, known for his acerbic wit and criticism of modern
art, moved to New York in the 1970s where he lived until his
death.
He began his career as a cartoonist and later an art critic
in Sydney before moving to Europe and later the United States
where he landed a job as art critic for Time magazine.
He also worked in television, producing a 1980 BBC series on
the development of modern art called "The Shock of the New" and
a book that were noted for their insight and wit.
He also made TV documentaries on the painter Francisco Goya
and a 1997 U.S. TV series called "American Visions" on the
history of U.S. art since the American Revolution.
But he was perhaps most famous for his 1987 book "The Fatal
Shore," a study of the early settlement of Australia and its
roots as a British penal colony, which went on to become an
international best-seller.
"The Fatal Shore" was rated in 2011 as among the top 100
non-fiction books written in English since 1923 by Time
magazine, which called it "a staggering achievement."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)