NEW YORK, June 11 Robin Roberts, an anchor on
ABC's "Good Morning America" program who beat breast cancer five
years ago, said on Monday she has myelodysplastic syndrome, a
blood disorder triggered by her cancer treatment.
Roberts, 51, who expects to undergo a bone marrow transplant
this fall with her sister as a donor, learned of the diagnosis
on the same day that GMA beat NBC's "Today" show in viewer
ratings for the first time in 16 years, she said in a statement
on the network's website.
"Talk about your highs and lows!" Roberts said.
"My doctors tell me I'm going to beat this - and I know it's
true," she said in the statement.
The network's medical correspondent, Dr Richard Besser, said
in a statement on the website that he was consulting with
Roberts about MDS, a rare malignant disorder of the bone marrow
that typically affects elderly people and can sometimes be the
result of cancer treatment.
He said her treatment would begin on Monday, when she
receives a drug to prepare her for the bone marrow transplant.
She will continue hosting the morning television show but is
expected to stay off the air for several months after the
transplant to recover.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Beech)