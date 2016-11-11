(Fixes spelling of McCallum in third paragraph from McCullum.)

Nov 11 Robert Vaughn, the actor best known for playing the suave Napoleon Solo in 1960s television spy series, "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," died on Friday from leukemia, his manager said.

Matthew Sullivan said Vaughn, 83, died in hospital surrounded by his wife and two children. The actor had been receiving treatment for acute leukemia, Sullivan said.

Vaughn starred with David McCallum in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E," a show that mixed humor with drama and which proved a hit at the height of the Cold War.

The 1964-68 series gave way to a number of spinoff movies including "One Spy Too Many" and "One of Our Spies is Missing" that also starred the two actors.

Vaughn appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows throughout his long career, including "The A-Team," a 1998 TV version of Western "The Magnificent Seven," and, in 2012, as a character in the long-running British soap opera, "Coronation Street."

