TORONTO, March 22 Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford,
whose tumultuous four years as leader of Canada's largest city
included an admission of smoking crack, died on Tuesday, his
office said, after struggling with cancer.
Ford, 46, who was serving as a Toronto city councillor, had
been was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer
that had reoccurred despite surgery and several rounds of
chemotherapy.
Ford, married and a father of two small children, was
diagnosed with a rare and hard-to-treat cancer in September 2014
after being hospitalized with abdominal pain.
He was in the middle of a campaign for re-election to mayor
when the cancer was found but withdrew from the race and was
elected as a city councillor instead.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bill
Trott)