Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. Aug 12 Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams was found by a personal assistant hanged to death at his house in Northern California, and the preliminary finding is that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, a local sheriff's official said on Tuesday.
Williams, 63, who was found dead at his home near Tiburon, California, had recently sought treatment for depression, said Marin County Lieutenant and Deputy Coroner Keith Boyd. His body was discovered on Monday in a partly seated position slightly off the ground, suspended from a belt wedged between a door and a door frame, Boyd said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)