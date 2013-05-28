LOS ANGELES May 28 American actor Rob Lowe will
portray slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy in a television
movie based on a book by TV news commentator Bill O'Reilly and
author Martin Dugard, the National Geographic Channel said on
Tuesday.
"Killing Kennedy" will take the form of a "factual drama"
and will premiere on National Geographic TV channel later this
year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's
assassination, the network said.
Kennedy was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963 in
Dallas as the president's motorcade made its way through the
Texas city.
Lowe, 49, who rose to prominence in the 1980s as an actor in
such films as "The Outsiders" and "St. Elmo's Fire," will star
alongside "Mona Lisa Smile" actress Ginnifer Goodwin, who will
play first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
"Gossip Girl" star Michelle Trachtenberg will portray
Oswald's Soviet-born wife, Marina Oswald. It will be the first
Russian-speaking role for the American actress, who is fluent in
the language.
The actor who will portray Oswald will be cast within the
next two weeks, a network spokeswoman said.
In April, Lowe narrated the network's documentary miniseries
"The '80s: The Decade that Made Us."
O'Reilly and Dugard's "Killing Kennedy: The End of Camelot"
was published in 2012.
The National Geographic Channel is jointly owned by the
National Geographic Society and News Corp-owned Fox.