Dec 15 Dapper U.S. television sports broadcaster Craig Sager, who donned flamboyant outfits as he interviewed coaches and players during decades as an NBA sideline reporter and resolutely worked even as he underwent treatment for leukemia, has died at age 65, Turner Sports said on Thursday.

Sager covered an array of sports events, including the Olympics, but was most closely associated with National Basketball Association broadcasts.

He was diagnosed in 2014 with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and underwent bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy. The treatment forced him to miss the 2014-15 NBA season but he returned to work after getting a bone marrow transplant from his son, Craig Jr.

In March 2016, Sager disclosed that his cancer had returned and that doctors had told him he had just months to live. He continued to work through the NBA playoffs, including the finals between the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in June, while undergoing chemotherapy treatments. (Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)