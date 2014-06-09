LOS ANGELES, June 9 An intruder arrested at the Los Angeles residence of actress Sandra Bullock while the Oscar winner was home is being held on $50,000 bail on Monday, according to county jail records.

Joshua Corbett, 39, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony, on Sunday morning at Bullock's property after an emergency call was placed from the home, Los Angeles Police spokeswoman Wendy Reyes said.

Police said the actress, best known for films such as "Gravity" and "The Blind Side," was unharmed.

A message left with Bullock's publicist was not immediately returned, but a representative for the star told People magazine the 49-year-old actress was "fine."

