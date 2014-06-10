LOS ANGELES, June 10 A man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into actress Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles home was charged with burglary, stalking and possession of a machine gun, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Joshua Corbett, 39, from the suburban Los Angeles community of Montrose, was arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly climbing the fence to the Oscar-winner's property and breaking into her L.A. home near Beverly Hills, California at about 1 a.m. local time, prosecutors said.

Bullock, the star of such films as "The Blind Side" and this year's Academy Award-winner "Gravity," was at home during the alleged break-in.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Corbett, who was arrested at the scene after a emergency call was placed from inside the house, was not in possession of the machine gun at the time of the break-in. A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office declined to say where the gun was found.

Corbett is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday when prosecutors will ask for bail to be set at $185,000. He faces up to seven years and four months in California prison if convicted on all felony charges.

Neither Corbett nor an attorney representing him could be reached for comment. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Diane Craft)