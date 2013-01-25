Jan 25 Republican former Alaska Governor Sarah
Palin has parted ways with Fox News Channel after working for
three years as a paid commentator, the cable TV network said on
Friday.
Palin, who went from being a little-known governor to a
political sensation after Senator John McCain picked her as his
running mate in the 2008 presidential election, was one of the
channel's biggest names despite appearing only occasionally.
"We have thoroughly enjoyed our association with Governor
Palin," Bill Shine, Fox News Channel executive vice president of
programming, said in a statement. "We wish her the best in her
future endeavors."
Fox News Channel declined to give details of Palin's
departure, and a spokesperson said only that the two had "parted
ways."
Palin, a polarizing figure in U.S. politics, has enjoyed a
strong following among many Republicans and supporters of the
conservative Tea Party movement. Fox News Channel appeals to a
conservative audience.