By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 American comedian Sarah
Silverman has been called profane, offensive, a provocateur and
the funniest woman alive.
Silverman, 42, fond of ironic jokes that often play on race,
religion and rape, will star in her own standup comedy special,
"We Are Miracles," on HBO on Saturday.
Silverman, who also starred in her own cable series, "The
Sarah Silverman Program" from 2007-2010 and works as a liberal
political activist, spoke with Reuters about her brand of humor
and why she is not cut out for network television.
Q: Why did you choose a venue that could only seat 39 people
for "We Are Miracles?"
A: I thought it'd be cool to make a special that would feel
like you were part of a very small, intimate crowd. I guess it's
the Heisenberg principle that you can't ever purely observe
something purely because ... by being there you're changing it.
Q: Can "intimate" ever be too small for standup comedy?
A: I very confidently decided to do this and then I went on
tour and did a lot of big rooms and felt the laughter washing
over me and went, "(Expletive!) What have I done?" But it felt
like it was cool. ... You still want the crowd to be able to be
a mob in that they work as one piece in lots of ways. You still
hear individual laughs. You hear jokes hitting people
differently.
Q: How has your standup act changed since your 2005
theatrically released special "Jesus Is Magic?"
A: I was a little more of a character than myself. I was
playing this very ignorant, arrogant girl-woman who said the
opposite of what I really felt in real life. There laid the kind
of shock-value of it. I love that special, but it's different
from who I am now. I'm years and many therapy sessions and life
experiences later.
Q: There has always been a strong undercurrent in your humor
that life is rather insignificant.
A: As you get older, mortality starts to creep in. You have
friends that start dying, I mean, not of old age. It's like you
get aches and pains and you're not invincible and you can't do
acid while you have strep throat and stay out until seven in the
morning like you could when you were 20. Religion is something
that I'm fascinated by because grownups are involved, and it
just seems so bizarre to me.
Q: Your comedy pilot "Susan 313" was recently turned down by
NBC. Do you believe your humor can work on network TV?
A: No, I don't. I think they did the right thing. I saw a
lot of things wrong with the pilot.
It's not that I need to be dirty. I remember talking to the
head of NBC (Robert Greenblatt) and he had just come from
(premium cable network) Showtime, and he was like, 'I want to
make a Showtime show for NBC.' I think he really did at that
time, and I told him, 'It's not like I want to say (expletive)
on network TV.' I just want to be able to be far out and not
have network executives worry that people in Peoria might not be
interested. People in Peoria are interested in far-out
(expletive).
Q: Comedy is often a pass/fail profession, either the
audience laughs or they don't. How do you manage that pressure?
A: It's daunting, but I realized something that I think is
really important to realize as a comedian: it's like comedy dies
in the second-guessing. Even though there are stakes, and if you
go into that wormhole you can terrify yourself into total
paralysis. But there's no hope of succeeding if you don't throw
all of that away and just do what you think is funny and don't
worry about what the audience wants or doesn't want.
To me, that's the downfall of network television. It's all
these old grownups trying to second-guess what a 14-year-old boy
wants to watch. It's stupid. You don't want a 14-year-old to
dictate what they want to see. They don't know what they want to
see yet. That's your job to show them what's cool. And there's
no confidence. There's so much money involved in network
television and the stakes are so high compared to how irrelevant
they have become because they (viewers) have 600 other channels
that can do whatever the (expletive) they want. ... Network
channels should basically be live sports and live call-in voting
talent shows because to have real success you have to take a
chance, and they don't have that kind of leeway. They have so
much at stake and so little relevance compared to the stakes.