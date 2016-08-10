NEW YORK Aug 10 Longtime ESPN television host
John Saunders has died at the age of 61, the cable sports
network said on Wednesday.
Saunders, who worked for ESPN for 30 years, covered college
basketball, professional hockey, hosted the network's Sports
Reporters and co-hosted its SportsCenter show during the
football season. The cause of death was not immediately known.
"John was an extraordinary talent and his friendly,
informative style has been a warm welcome to sports fans for
decades," John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement.
"His wide range of accomplishments across numerous sports and
championship events is among the most impressive this industry
has ever seen."
Hannah Storm, co-host of SportsCenter, tearfully read the
"shocking and sad news" of Saunders' death on-air on Wednesday.
Saunders, who was born in Ajax, Canada, just outside of
Toronto, was a defenseman in Montreal's junior hockey leagues
and played at Western Michigan University, before becoming a
broadcaster.
Saunders was an advocate for juvenile diabetes research and
was a founding board member of the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer
Research, ESPN said.
He also mentored aspiring reporters and spoke at the
National Association of Black Journalists in Washington, D.C.
last month.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and two daughters, Aleah
and Jenna.
