Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ukrainian arms of Russian state banks
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
ZURICH Aug 16 The former head of Zurich Insurance and lead director of Goldman Sachs James Schiro has died at the age of 68, the bank said.
The American citizen, who also served on the boards of Pepsico and Reva Medical, had retired from the bank's board in July after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
"We are greatly saddened by the passing on August 13 of our former lead director, James Schiro. Our thoughts are with his wife and children," Goldman Sachs said on its Twitter feed on Friday.
In 2002, Schiro became the first non-Swiss to lead Zurich Financial Services, later renamed Zurich Insurance. He spent seven years at the top and helped restore the then troubled insurer back to profitability.
Before joining Zurich, Schiro served as chief executive of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was named lead independent director of Goldman Sachs in 2012. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Moody's - potential us tax policy reform could be credit negative for regulated utilities Source text (http://bit.ly/2nssHGU) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.