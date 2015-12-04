(Corrects band's name to Velvet Revolver in paragraph 3)

LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Rock singer Scott Weiland, the troubled ex-frontman for the grunge band Stone Temple Pilots, died during a tour stop with his new band the Wildabouts in Minnesota, according to a statement posted to his Facebook page late on Thursday.

Weiland, 48, died in his sleep while on tour in Bloomington, in southeastern Minnesota, according to the statement. His death also was reported by TMZ.com and Billboard.

Weiland, who had acknowledged a long history of substance abuse, was kicked out of Stone Temple Pilots in 2013. He also performed with the group the Velvet Revolver for a number of years. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Gorman)