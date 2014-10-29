By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 29 Sean Hannity, the longtime
Fox News Channel anchor and strong voice for American
conservatives, is used to taking criticism from all comers, but
it was his own unhappiness with his flabby self last year that
pushed him to take up a new fight - that of "street" martial
artist.
"It's a tough, tough workout," the 52-year-old said of his
regimen of jiu-jitsu, blade and firearm training. "It's also
really great self-defense ... I'm building muscles that I've
never had before."
Hannity, whose eponymous weeknight show averages 1.7 million
viewers and ranks in the top five of cable news programs, spoke
to Reuters about the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, problems
the Republican party faces and playing matchmaker to staffers.
Q: You notably started as a small-market radio host. What
first turned you on to politics and news?
A: I've absorbed it since I was a kid and delivered
newspapers, reading the newspaper. My parents were screaming at
me to put the paper down and get out and go deliver them.
I still get the hard papers every day. I have on my lap
right now the New York Daily News, the New York Post, USA Today,
the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, although I won't
admit that publicly.
Q: Actors fear being type-cast, but you've made your career
working a brand of conservative ...
A: I think that ship has sailed. I am a conservative. That's
who I am. It's in my DNA. I believe that if we would govern
conservatively, meaning limited government, balanced budgets,
greater freedom, that people took greater responsibility for
their lives, etc. I think society would be better off if we were
energy independent, if we secure our borders, free market
capitalism in the healthcare system, not a top-down heavy
system.
Q: Why have conservatives been unable to make strong gains
despite public disapproval of President Barack Obama?
A: I think Republicans have fallen way short. I'm not a
registered Republican. I'm a registered conservative. There has
been a lack of vision. ... Why when we have more energy, more
natural gas than Saudi Arabia, why are we importing those things
from countries that hate us? With Ebola and ISIS, why are we
not securing our southern border and all of our borders?
My biggest criticism of Republicans is they have the power
of the purse and they have been unwilling to use it - some
Republicans, I think there are some real good conservatives out
there - and Republicans have also lacked a vision in terms of
showing people there's another way to do things.
Q: Do you believe they will be able to take control of the
Senate in midterm elections?
A: It's actually a hard year to read. My gut is the
Republicans will get the six seats.
The thing that's a little bit disconcerting to me is you
have states like Georgia, where both the Senate and
gubernatorial races are so close. I wouldn't have expected that.
... I don't know if it's an anti-incumbent year, an anti-Obama
year, anti-establishment year.
Q: You're also known as an amateur matchmaker. How did it
come about setting up staffers on dates?
A: I have an outgoing personality, and I notice that
everybody else does not. You can almost tell sometimes that
people really like each other but are both afraid to make the
first move or say anything. I'm like, "Why don't you guys go out
on a date, and I'll send you guys to Ruth's Chris (restaurant).
But it has to be a date and you have to hold hands and you have
to give her a kiss at the end of the night." I'll do stuff like
that to mess around with people.
Q: Do you keep track of your batting average, so to speak?
A: I'm up in the .800 range.
