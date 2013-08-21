NEW YORK Aug 21 Music promoter Sid Bernstein, who worked with legends from Judy Garland to Jimi Hendrix and orchestrated the Beatles' historic concert in New York's Shea Stadium in 1965, died on Wednesday aged 95.

Bernstein, an agent and manager who according to his friend, publicist Merle Frimark, died in New York, worked with some of the biggest names in show business, including Frank Sinatra, the Rolling Stones and Ray Charles.

But it was through his concept of staging concerts at stadiums, and his help launching the so-called British invasion by first bringing the Beatles to the United States, that he made his biggest mark.

Bernstein once said of managing the Beatles that he had to convince Carnegie Hall and his financial backers to take a chance on "this then-unknown group" after he became "fascinated with the hysteria that surrounded them."

Other top acts Bernstein worked with over the years included Tito Puente, Fats Domino and Tony Bennett. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Walsh)